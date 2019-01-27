Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two vehicles collide on Highway 52 in Rochester

One person sent to the hospital.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 1:16 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52 in Rochester just before 11 am. Jennifer Lynn Booker, 47 of Rochester, was entering northbound 52 from Civic Center Driver and collided with the northbound vehicle driven in the right lane by Joshua Paul Golden, 41 of Rochester.

The two vehicles crashed together and then hit the median wall.

Booker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Golden was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Rochester police and fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -17°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Image

CLASS TEACHING SENIORS ABOUT SAFETY TECHNOLOGY IN NEW VEHICLES

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Saving money and energy

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Oil spill - two years later

Image

Finally getting paid

Community Events