Two vehicles collide on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash sends one person to the hospital Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 52 in Rochester just before 11 am. Jennifer Lynn Booker, 47 of Rochester, was entering northbound 52 from Civic Center Driver and collided with the northbound vehicle driven in the right lane by Joshua Paul Golden, 41 of Rochester.
The two vehicles crashed together and then hit the median wall.
Booker was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Golden was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Rochester police and fire and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.
