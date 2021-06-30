Two vehicles collide near Dodge Center Wednesday

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14 in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 53-year-old woman from Dodge Center was driving west and turned onto 160th Street when she collided with another westbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man from Claremont.

The identities and conditions of the drivers are not being released at this time but the State Patrol is calling this an injury accident.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Fire Department, and Claremont Ambulance assisted at the scene.