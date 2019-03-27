Two vehicles collide in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A two-vehicle collision caused thousands of dollars in damage Tuesday.



The Charles City Police Department says the crash happened around 3:19 pm at the intersection of D Street and 3rd Avenue. Police say Jack Litterer, 18 of Charles City, was driving north and failed to yield to the westbound vehicle driven by Ally Faulkner, 16 of Charles City.

Police estimate a total of $9,000 in combined damage to the vehicles.