One person hurt in two-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Escape was Eastbound on White Bridge Road and the Honda CRV was Southbound on Highway 63 when they collided in the intersection.

The crash happened diagonal from Reinke's Corner. Traffic was being redirected, but the area is now open again.

The driver of the Escape, a 53-year-old man from Arcadia, WI, was taken to St. Marys with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information currently available on the 74-year-old female driver of the CRV.