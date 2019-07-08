Two-vehicle crash injures two in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people were injured in a Sunday afternoon collision.

The Charles City Police Department says Benny Goddard, 81 of Charles City, was driving south on South Grand Avenue when Calvin Shirk, 20 of Riceville, pulled out in front of Goddard off of 11th Street. Police say Goddard’s truck sustained about $5,000 in damage and Shirk’s car was a total loss.

Two unidentified vehicle occupants were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say Shirk was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. This crash happened just after 1 pm.