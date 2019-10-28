Two-vehicle crash injures one in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt after a two-vehicle collision Monday evening.
It happened around 8:15 pm at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NW when a northbound vehicle and a westbound vehicle collided.
One person suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Rochester police, fire, and ambulance all responded to this accident.
