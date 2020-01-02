Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rush hour traffic blamed for two Rochester collisions

12th Avenue Crash
12th Avenue Crash

Minor injuries are reported.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two car accidents happened within blocks of each other in SE Rochester Thursday.

The first happened around 4:30 pm at the intersection of 12th Street and 3rd Avenue. The second took place just before 5 pm at Broadway Avenue and 20th Street. Both accidents involved two vehicles and resulted in minor injuries.


Broadway crash

12th Avenue Crash

Rochester police are blaming the collisions are rush hour traffic.

12th Avenue Crash

Broadway crash

Broadway crash

Broadway crash

Broadway crash

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
A few flakes for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jodi Huisentruit Billboard vandalized

Image

Fillmore County Fatal Crash - Names released

Image

Mystery Bike Donation

Image

Simple exercises you can do at home or at work

Image

2020 Priorities

Image

Traffic Deaths and headlights

Image

DMC disabilities Challenge

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Community Events