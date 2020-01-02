Rush hour traffic blamed for two Rochester collisions

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two car accidents happened within blocks of each other in SE Rochester Thursday.
The first happened around 4:30 pm at the intersection of 12th Street and 3rd Avenue. The second took place just before 5 pm at Broadway Avenue and 20th Street. Both accidents involved two vehicles and resulted in minor injuries.
Broadway crash
12th Avenue Crash
Rochester police are blaming the collisions are rush hour traffic.
