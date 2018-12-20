Two-vehicle crash in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in southeast Rochester.
It happened a little after 4:30 pm at the intersection of 11th Avenue SE and 12th Street SE. One vehicle was eastbound and one was westbound and they crashed while the traffic light was yellow.
Two were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with what are described as minor injuries.
