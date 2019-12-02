Clear

Two-vehicle crash in Rochester sends one to the hospital

Both vehicles had to be towed.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 3:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 1st Avenue SW was briefly closed after a two-vehicle collision just after 1 pm Monday.

Rochester police say one vehicle was heading south on 1st Avenue when an eastbound vehicle on 5th Street turned in front of it. The eastbound vehicle was knocked into a parked car from the crash.

Rochester police say the eastbound driver was taken by ambulance to St Marys Hospital because she was oxygen.

Police say there were no other injuries and no one was cited for the crash but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

