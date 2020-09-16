Two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A rear end collision happened just after 9:30 am Wednesday on Highway 122.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Bobbi Secory, 33 of Clear Lake, was driving west and crashed into the rear of a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old from Mason City near the intersection with Jonquil Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says traffic had slowed due to a vehicle making a right turn.

No one was taken to the hospital after the crash. Secory was cited for failure to stop within an assured clear distance.