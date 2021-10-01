Two-vehicle crash Thursday injured one in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 injured one person Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:42 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Veather Mea Bennett, 32 of Albert Lea, and Ramon Paez, 74 of Laredo, Texas, were both driving south and crashed when both tried to turn onto 9th Street.

The State Patrol says Bennett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. Paez and two passengers were not hurt. The State Patrol says all involved were wearing their seat belts.

Albert Lea police and fire and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.