Two-vehicle collision on I-90 in Olmsted County

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck hit an SUV on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2011 Honda Pilot was eastbound when it went out of control near mile marker 227, hit the right guardrail at the County Road 32 overpass, slid back into traffic, and was t-boned by an eastbound 2010 Ford F150.

The State Patrol says the driver of the Honda Pilot is from Marco Island, Florida, and the driver and a passenger in the F150 are from Cambridge, Wisconsin. This collision just before 10:30 am resulted in injuries but no further details are available.