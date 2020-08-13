Two-vehicle collision on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided just after 12 pm Thursday on Highway 52.

It happened in the southbound lanes, south of 16th Street SW. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Kia Soul and Chevy Venture crashed into each other, causing the Kia to rollover.

The driver of the Kia is an 84-year-old man from Rochester and the Chevy was driven by an 18-year-old female from Mazeppa. Their names have not been released.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and fire, MnDOT, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.