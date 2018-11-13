CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Three people were injured and transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at 14833 Grouse Ave.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Kevin Shaffer, 47, of Mason City, collided with a 2015 Chevy Equinox driven by 64-year-old Timothy Tracy, of Swaledale.
Those two, along with 56-year-old Dennis Peuvion, of Clear Lake, were all transported to Mercy.
Authorities say Shaffer’s vehicle was traveling northbound and crossed the centerline and struck the other vehicle.
Related Content
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle collision near Clear Lake
- Vehicle goes through ice on Clear Lake
- Clear Lake vehicle burglar gets probation
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- Two-vehicle collision in Byron
- Two-vehicle collision near Byron
- Multi-vehicle collision in Rochester
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford.
- Two-vehicle collision in Rushford
- Four-vehicle collision in Rochester
Scroll for more content...