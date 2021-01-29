Two-vehicle collision injures one in NW Mower County

UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a two-vehicle collision in Mower County.

It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of Highway 218 and County Road 1. The Minnesota State Patrol says Diane Kay Boullion, 71 of Blooming Prairie, was driving north and Chasten James Wilkie, 18 of Waltham, was driving east when they crashed into each other.

Boullion suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. Wilkie was not hurt. The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Blooming Prairie Ambulance assisted at the scene.