Two-vehicle collision injures Rochester man

WASECA, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt in a Waseca County collision Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Michael Johnson, 48 of Rochester, and Mitchel Gene Ferden, 25 of Eyota, were both driving west on Highway 14 when they crashed at mile marker 160 around 7:30 am.

Johnson suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Waseca Hospital for treatment. Ferden was not injured.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Waseca Fire Department, and North Ambulance assisted at the scene.