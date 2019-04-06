Clear
Victims reportedly airlifted from Olmsted County crash scene

It happened along Highway 63 in the northern part of the county.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon near the intersection of US Highway 63 and Minnesota Highway 247/White Bridge Road NE.

Witnesses report it involved a car and a milk truck and a woman and her children had to be removed from the car by emergency crews.

Witnesses also say at least one person was taken from the scene by the Mayo One helicopter.

No one details are immediately available.

