UPDATE: One dead after Olmsted County collision

Rochester driver dies at the scene.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 2:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon killed one person in Olmsted County.

It happened around 1:20 pm at the intersection of 48th Street and River Road NE. A white Ford sedan crashed with a silver Buick, with the driver of the Ford being pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased driver was a 64-year-old woman from Rochester.

The driver of the Buick has been taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with unknown injuries. He is being identified as a man in his 70s.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the Ford was northbound on River Road NE and failed to stop at the intersection, colliding with the eastbound Buick. The road is being closed to allow investigation by the Forensic Mapping Unit from the Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Police Department. It will remain closed until at least 5:30 pm, so drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route.

The Rochester Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

