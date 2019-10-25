Two-vehicle collision east of Harmony

HARMONY, Minn. – An SUV and a minivan collided in Fillmore County Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 62-year-old woman from Lanesboro was driving south on County Road 115 and drove through the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 52, hitting a 65-year-old woman driving west.
The State Patrol is describing this as an injury accident but the names of the drivers and an 86-year-old passenger from Harmony have not been released.
The crash happened just before 5 pm. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston police, Harmony fire and ambulance, and Mable ambulance assisted at the scene.
