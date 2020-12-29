Two-vehicle collision at border of Olmsted and Dodge counties

MANTORVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two vehicles collided at Olmsted/Dodge county line Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:53 am. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Subaru Forester was westbound on Highway 14 and a GMC Terrain was southbound on 280th Avenue when they crashed. No details have been released on any injuries in the collision.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Kasson Police Department, Byron First Responders, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene of the accident.