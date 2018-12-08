Clear

Two-vehicle collision at Olmsted County roundabout

One driver taken to the hospital.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018 12:15 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rear end collision injures two people in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State patrol says Miranda Lynn Poncelet, 22 of Hastings, was waiting to enter the roundabout at Highway 63 and 75th Street NE and was struck from behind by Heather Jo Pries, 47 of Rochester. Both women suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries but only Pries was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of this accident, which took place just before 6 pm Friday.

