Two-vehicle accidents sends Minnesota woman to hospital

Each vehicle had a passenger inside. All four people were wearing their seat belts.

Posted: Dec. 9, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Dec. 9, 2018 3:26 PM

EYOTA, Minn. – A Minnesota woman is sent to the hospital after being in a two-vehicle accident Sunday.

Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 11:00 a.m.

Guy Hansen, 51, of Saint Charles, was driving a Chevrolet Lumina westbound on Highway 14.

Brooke Burt, 19, of Saint Charles, was attempting to turn left onto southbound Center Avenue.

That’s when Hansen’s vehicle hit the side of Burt’s Ford F250.

Burt was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Eyota Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

