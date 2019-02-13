Clear
Two-vehicle accident north of Mason City

One vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities dealt with a two-vehicle accident Wednesday north of the North Iowa Fairgrounds.

It happened near the intersection of Mallard Avenue and 285th Street and left one vehicle rolled over in the ditch. No word on any injuries.

