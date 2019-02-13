MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities dealt with a two-vehicle accident Wednesday north of the North Iowa Fairgrounds.
It happened near the intersection of Mallard Avenue and 285th Street and left one vehicle rolled over in the ditch. No word on any injuries.
Related Content
- Two-vehicle accident north of Mason City
- Auto accident in Mason City
- UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
- One-vehicle accident in Charles City
- UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Two vehicles totaled after Mason City crash
- Five-vehicle collision in Mason City
- Two-vehicle crash in Mason City
- Multi-vehicle crash Tuesday in Mason City
- Three-vehicle accident in Rochester
Scroll for more content...