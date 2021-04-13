Two trials set over Floyd County crime spree

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two men facing 24 criminal charges over a series of burglaries in Floyd County are pleading not guilty.

Curtis Alan Anderson, 21 of Waterloo, and Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 29 of Clear Lake, are accused of multiple burglaries and thefts between March 3 and March 5, including stealing a minivan and two cars. The crimes happened at different locations in Floyd and Rudd. Investigators say Anderson and McLeland did not commit all of these crimes together and another man, Riley Brekke of Mason City, participated in one of them.

Anderson is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, eluding, OWI, possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. His trial is scheduled to start on June 8.

McLeland is charged with three counts of first-degree theft, commission of unspecified unlawful activity, second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, possession of marijuana-3rd or subsequent offense, and driving without a license. His trial is set to begin on July 7.