Two trials set for North Iowa man charged with multiple thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Kanawha man is pleading not guilty to six crimes in Cerro Gordo County.

Austin Anthony Stokka, 25, is charged with two counts of 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree theft, 4th degree theft, driving while barred, and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Authorities say Stokka was found in possession of multiple items stolen from different places, including a stolen vehicle. Investigators say Stokka also made several trips to a recycling company to sell over $2,000 worth of copper wire.

Two trial dates have been set for Stokka, one beginning February 23 and one starting March 2.