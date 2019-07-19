Two trials set after March meth arrest in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men arrested on serious drug charges after a traffic stop are pleading not guilty.
Michael Jaye Kochen, 37 of Stewartville, was pulled over on March 12 in the 700 block of 13th Avenue NE. An officer says he saw a digital scale on the floor of the vehicle, which led to a search that found 186 grams of methamphetamine.
Kochen and his passenger, Patrick Lloyd Henry, 36 of Rochester, are charged with two counts of 1st degree controlled substance crime, 1st degree sale of drugs, and 1st degree possession of drugs.
Officers say Henry took off his jacket during the traffic stop and a pistol was found in it, so he’s also charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.
Kochen is scheduled to stand trial beginning November 12. Henry’s trial is set to begin on January 6, 2020.
