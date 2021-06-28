Two trials scheduled for Worth County crime spree

NORTHWOOD, Iowa. – A second not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County crime spree.

Curtis Alan Anderson Jr., 22 of Mason City, pleaded not guilty Monday to ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 4.



Anderson and Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 29 of Clear Lake, are accused of burglarizing three homes near Grafton on the night of March 1 or the early morning of March 2. Investigators say several items were stolen from garages and outbuildings, including boots, tools, keys, and firearms.

McLeland previously entered a not guilty plea to the same charges as Anderson. His trial is set to start on September 15.

The two men are also facing prosecution for multiple burglaries and thefts between March 3 and March 5 in Floyd County.