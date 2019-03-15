Two trials and one guilty plea in big meth bust

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is pleading guilty and two are going to stand trial in the discovery of around $30,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Sean Richard Crowson, Tina Marie Crowson, and Cody Brian Pagenhart were arrested in October 2018 after a traffic stop at the interchange of Highway 63 and Interstate 90 in Olmsted County. Authorities say five pounds of meth were found in the trunk of the vehicle and a search of the Crowson home found an additional ounce of meth.

Sean Crowson, 43 of Rochester, is scheduled to stand trial starting August 5 on an aggravated controlled substance crime, importing a controlled substance across state lines, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, child endangerment, and possession of ammunition or a firearm as a drug user.

Tina Crowson, 33 of Rochester, is set to stand trial starting August 19 for 1st degree sale of drugs, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, child endangerment, and possession of ammunition or a firearm as a drug user.

Pagenhart, 30 of Rochester, is pleading guilty to an aggravated controlled substance crime. His sentencing is scheduled for April 10.