Two transported after rollover in Fillmore County

WYKOFF, Minn. - A single-vehicle rollover has left two people injured Tuesday night, one seriously.

It happened around 3:30 PM near the intersection of County Road 5 and 180th Rd. in Fillmore County.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Department, 21 year-old Tasha Tarrence was driving with a two year-old child in a Dodge Caravan when it rolled several times.

Both were transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester by ambulance.

The two year-old was seen and released, but Tarrence remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities on scene tell our reporter that the Minnesota State Patrol will be holding the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.