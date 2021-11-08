Two-time North Iowa truck thief gets probation

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two truck thefts result in probation for a Mason City man.

Aaron Paul Ryerson, 50, entered an Alford plea to two counts of first-degree theft and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court program.

Authorities say Ryerson stole a pickup truck from Kwik Star East in Clear Lake on January 20 and then was arrested in Mason City on June 4 driving a propane truck that had been stolen in Winnebago County.

Under an Alford plea, Ryerson does not admit guilt but accepts he could be convicted at trial and will abide by his sentencing.