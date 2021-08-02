Two-time Mason City burglar is going to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over two burglaries is ending a North Iowa man to prison.

Johnathan Cole Hamilton, 26 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of lottery ticket theft.

Authorities said Hamilton broke into the YesWay on 12th Street in Mason City on March 29 and stole several items, then illegally entered a home in the 700 block of 9th Street NE in Mason City and stole more items.

Hamilton received a five-year prison sentence for each charge but they will be served at the same time.