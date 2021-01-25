Two teens with 10 warrants each arrested after 'countless thefts' in Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Two teens with 10 outstanding warrants each were taken into custody Sunday after a report of suspicious behavior.

The Albert Lea Police Department said a reporting party observed fresh footprints in the snow near a garage.

The investigation led an officer to observe similar footprints near a Minnesota Ave. residence. That led to the arrests of the two teens, ages 14 and 16.

The warrants span from 2016-2020.

The two are suspected to be involved with “countless thefts.” Both suspects were taken to the Anoka County juvenile facility.

“The majority of the suspected thefts were crimes of opportunity - victims’ property was unsecure,” police said.