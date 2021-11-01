Two teens plead not guilty in north-central Iowa murder

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – Two teens charged with first-degree murder have entered not guilty pleas.

Connor Uhde, 19 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 18 of Rockwell City, are accused of killing Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville.

Investigators say Uhde and Van Der Wilt lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville on October 1 as part of a plan to murder him.

Court documents state McDowell was then driven outside town in the early morning hours of October 2 and shot to death.

His body was found by a passing driver on 440th Avenue, about a mile south of 110th Street.

Uhde and Van Der Wilt are now scheduled to stand trial starting January 11, 2022, in Emmet County District Court.