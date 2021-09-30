Two teens arrested for northeast Iowa crime spree

DECORAH, Iowa – Two more teens have been arrested for a summer crime spree in Winneshiek County.
Authorities say a series of apparently connected crimes began in June:
· June 9 – Calmar Swimming Pool was broken into and money was taken.
· June 19 – Decorah Swimming Pool was broken into and damage done to the register.
· June 17 – Oneota Golf & Country Club golf carts were operated without owners consent and significant damage done to the golf course.
· July 5 - Oneota Golf & Country Club had several golf carts stolen. The total value of the stolen property was approximately $45,000.
· July 17 – Winneshiek County Fair Grounds had an atm stolen and destroyed.
· July 18 - Twin Springs Supper Club was broken into and had significant property damage. Money and several other valuable items were stolen.
· July 26 – Silvercrest Golf & Country Club was broken into and had a large amount of money stolen and significant property damage.
· July 19 & 26 - Home Town Taxi had several taxis damaged and broken into. Money was taken.
On August 27, August Witt, 18 of Decorah, was arrested and charged with:
· felony burglary 3rd degree
· aggravated misdemeanor operating a vehicle without owners consent
· serious misdemeanor theft 4th degree
· serious misdemeanor criminal mischief 4th degree
· serious misdemeanor trespassing injury or damage greater than $300
· simple misdemeanor theft 5th degree
· simple misdemeanor trespassing
On September 29, Teagen Raatz, 18 of Grimes, was transported from the Polk County Jail and booked into the Winneshiek County Jail on two arrest warrants for:
· 3 counts of felony burglary 3rd degree,
· 2 counts of felony theft 1st degree,
· 2 counts of felony arson 2nd degree,
· felony criminal mischief
· felony theft 2nd degree
· felony criminal mischief 2nd degree
· aggravated misdemeanor theft 3rd degree
· aggravated misdemeanor possession of burglar’s tools
· aggravated misdemeanor operating vehicle without owner’s consent
· 2 counts of serious misdemeanor trespassing injury or damage greater than $300
· serious misdemeanor minor armed with a dangerous weapon
· serious misdemeanor theft 4th degree
· serious misdemeanor criminal mischief 4th degree
Several other juveniles have been charged in this matter but their names are not being released.