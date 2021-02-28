Two suspects killed, deputy injured in northwest Minnesota shootout

SEBEKA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say two suspects were killed and a sheriff’s deputy was wounded in a shootout that began with a traffic traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began about 8:45 p.m. Saturday after a struggle ensued between the deputy and motorist who was pulled over near Sebeka. The confrontation continued when a second suspect and a Sebeka police officer, arrived on scene At least one of the motorists began shooting at the officers, according to the statement. One of the officers returned fire.

All four people were struck by gunfire. The wounded deputy suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, The Sebeka officer was struck in the protective vest and did not require treatment.