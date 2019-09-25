Two-story home catches fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of 8th Avenue SE.
Smoke was reported coming out of the 2-story home around 5 pm Wednesday.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured or what the cause of the fire could be.
