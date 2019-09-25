Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two-story home catches fire in Rochester

Firefighters respond around 5 pm Wednesday.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews are responding to a house fire in the 100 block of 8th Avenue SE.

Smoke was reported coming out of the 2-story home around 5 pm Wednesday.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured or what the cause of the fire could be.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking a fall-like Wednesday with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic: Dogs Are Good for Your Heart Health

Image

Rules of the Road Refresher

Image

Labor and Delivery Training

Image

Cleaning Up Trees and Debris After Severe Storms

Image

Managing Stress While Running a Business

Image

School Operating Levy Tax

Image

Moving toward a Clean Energy Economy

Image

Fewer daylight hours bring safety concerns

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/24

Community Events