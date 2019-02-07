Two state tourism awards given to North Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa was honored twice Thursday at the 2019 Iowa Tourism Conference.
Awards for metro and rural areas were made in 13 categories. The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was recognized for Outstanding Marketing Collaboration for rural areas and Sara Broers of Mason City was named Outstanding Individual Leader for the whole state.
The awards are presented by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority says nearly 250 industry representatives attended the conference and that tourism generates over $8.5 billion in spending throughout the state.
