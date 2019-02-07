Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two state tourism awards given to North Iowa

Mason City woman named 'Outstanding Individual Leader' for the whole state.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – North Iowa was honored twice Thursday at the 2019 Iowa Tourism Conference.

Awards for metro and rural areas were made in 13 categories. The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was recognized for Outstanding Marketing Collaboration for rural areas and Sara Broers of Mason City was named Outstanding Individual Leader for the whole state.

The awards are presented by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority says nearly 250 industry representatives attended the conference and that tourism generates over $8.5 billion in spending throughout the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -22°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -23°
Tracking more snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shining a light on human trafficking

Image

Missing Movie Memorabilia

Image

A look at some very special Olympians

Image

Midday blizzard conditions update

Image

Tracking Blizzard Conditions Today

Image

Tracking today's Blizzard Warning

Image

Snowshoeing by candlelight

Image

SocialIce returns to Rochester

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Community Events