Two-state chase results in another guilty plea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty a second time for the same car chase.

Jacob Aaron Eberly, 33 of Lake Stevens, Washington, entered a guilty plea Friday to one felony count of receiving stolen property. Law enforcement in Albert Lea went looking for Eberly on June 22 after he reportedly stole a car, resulting in a 100 mile per hour chase that ended when Eberly crashed just outside Clear Lake.

Eberly previously pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to leaving the scene of an accident and eluding. He was sentenced to 52 days in jail and three years of probation.

No sentencing date has been set in Freeborn County.