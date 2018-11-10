Clear

Two-state chase results in another guilty plea

Man prosecuted in North Iowa and southern Minnesota.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty a second time for the same car chase.

Jacob Aaron Eberly, 33 of Lake Stevens, Washington, entered a guilty plea Friday to one felony count of receiving stolen property. Law enforcement in Albert Lea went looking for Eberly on June 22 after he reportedly stole a car, resulting in a 100 mile per hour chase that ended when Eberly crashed just outside Clear Lake.

Eberly previously pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to leaving the scene of an accident and eluding. He was sentenced to 52 days in jail and three years of probation.

No sentencing date has been set in Freeborn County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
We'll be in for a cold weekend with a chance for some more light snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events