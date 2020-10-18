Clear

Two sisters killed in Des Moines collision

Three injured. One in critical condition.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two sisters died and three other people were injured Sunday when two vehicles collided in Des Moines.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday after a northbound Toyota car crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep SUV, Des Moines Police spokesman Paul Parizek said. About one inch of snow fell in the area overnight, and Parizek said the weather appears to have contributed to the crash. In addition to the two women who died in the crash, three other people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One is in critical condition, and the other two people have minor injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 121090

Reported Deaths: 2270
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31749962
Ramsey13063341
Dakota9030133
Anoka7826147
Stearns516133
Washington501666
Scott311234
Olmsted302529
St. Louis253962
Wright220913
Nobles210616
Clay196643
Blue Earth19487
Carver16647
Rice15558
Sherburne149820
Kandiyohi14904
Mower148411
Winona115718
Lyon9096
Waseca9049
Crow Wing83421
Benton8154
Chisago8112
Beltrami7367
Steele7122
Otter Tail6966
Todd6662
Nicollet66317
Itasca65617
Freeborn6254
Le Sueur5825
Martin57916
Douglas5693
Morrison5626
Watonwan5584
McLeod5573
Pine4950
Goodhue49111
Polk4804
Isanti4743
Becker4723
Carlton3711
Chippewa3643
Dodge3530
Mille Lacs3427
Pipestone32316
Wabasha3100
Meeker3003
Cass2935
Brown2903
Hubbard2862
Rock2821
Yellow Medicine2635
Cottonwood2590
Murray2413
Redwood23610
Sibley2343
Fillmore2320
Renville22411
Faribault2050
Unassigned19553
Jackson1861
Swift1841
Kanabec18010
Roseau1790
Houston1771
Wadena1710
Lincoln1610
Koochiching1594
Pennington1571
Stevens1571
Aitkin1461
Pope1370
Big Stone1250
Lac qui Parle1212
Wilkin1154
Lake980
Mahnomen881
Norman880
Grant844
Marshall821
Clearwater710
Red Lake552
Traverse480
Lake of the Woods401
Kittson250
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106138

Reported Deaths: 1519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17844281
Woodbury673486
Johnson560930
Black Hawk515596
Linn4979122
Dubuque460152
Scott398533
Story382517
Dallas328043
Pottawattamie292944
Sioux227211
Buena Vista219212
Marshall191436
Webster166114
Plymouth151624
Wapello146662
Clinton134225
Muscatine132057
Crawford130212
Cerro Gordo122023
Des Moines11909
Warren11366
Carroll10208
Jasper101434
Henry9665
Marion91310
Tama89036
Lee8649
Wright6781
Dickinson6777
Delaware6688
Boone6678
Bremer6107
Washington60111
Mahaska59922
Harrison5518
Jackson5183
Lyon5057
Benton4911
Louisa48815
Clay4774
Hamilton4293
Winneshiek4259
Hardin4185
Poweshiek41611
Winnebago41516
Floyd41111
Kossuth4110
Jones3963
Emmet38914
Buchanan3883
Iowa3714
Franklin36818
Guthrie36014
Sac3593
Cherokee3562
Clayton3493
Cedar3485
Butler3402
Shelby3391
Page3380
Madison3362
Fayette3312
Mills3261
Allamakee3198
Chickasaw3181
Clarke3033
Cass2902
Palo Alto2821
Grundy2794
Humboldt2783
Hancock2704
Calhoun2573
Osceola2440
Howard2408
Monroe23611
Mitchell2250
Monona2251
Taylor2182
Union2083
Pocahontas2022
Appanoose1963
Jefferson1871
Lucas1796
Fremont1781
Ida1762
Greene1700
Davis1544
Van Buren1512
Montgomery1505
Keokuk1361
Audubon1281
Worth1260
Adair1221
Decatur1210
Wayne1113
Ringgold802
Adams660
Unassigned250
Rochester
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
A Colder Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MINNESOTANS WORRIED FOR HEALTH AFTER HIGH COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Image

DAV BAGS GROCERIES FOR VETERANS

Image

Saturday night weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Gyms Brace For Winter Influx of Guests

Image

RCTC Commended for Degree's Return On Investment

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Gyms in Rochester gear up for influx of winter clients

Image

'Spirit Days' in Rochester

Community Events