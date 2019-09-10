Clear

Two seriously injured in Albert Lea collision

Firefighters had to remove them from their smashed vehicle.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Two people were badly hurt after a collision Tuesday near the intersection of Main Street East and Prospect Avenue.

The Albert Lea Police Department says Susanne Lindahl, 57 of Denmark, was driving east in the westbound lanes when he hit the westbound vehicle driven by Emerald Wangen, 22 of Albert Lea.

Lindahl and her passenger, Rudi Marker, 58 of Denmark, were trapped in their vehicle and had to be removed by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue. Lindahl and Marker were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of what are described as serious injuries.

Wangen was taken by personal vehicle to Mayo in Albert Lea for minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol also assisted at the scene.

