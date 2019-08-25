Clear

Two seriously hurt in Mitchell County motorcycle crash

Took place Saturday afternoon in Mitchell.

MITCHELL, Iowa – Two people suffer serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in Mitchell County.

The Iowa State Patrol says John Carpenter, 34 of Charles City, crashed his 2016 Harley-Davidson around 3:40 pm Saturday near the intersection of West Main Street and East Commercial Street in Mitchell. The Patrol says Carpenter lost control on a left hand curve and went off the road.

A passenger, Ashley Carpenter, 32 of Charles City, was thrown from the cycle and landed in the west ditch. Ashely Carpenter was taken by ambulance to Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

John Carpenter was also thrown from the cycle as it hit multiple trees. He ended up in the west ditch with the motorcycle on top of him. John Carpenter was flown to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

The State Patrol says the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Fire Department, and St. Ansgar Rescue assisted at the scene.

