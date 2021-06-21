Two seriously hurt in Friday collision in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle collision Friday in Howard County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and A46. The Sheriff’s Office says westbound Aureliano Santiz, 29 of Fort Dodge, failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by northbound Lina Watson, 69 of Evansville, Indiana. Santiz’ vehicle was then pushed into the southbound lane and was hit by Hilary Jeon, 37 of Ham Lake, Minnesota.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Santiz was trapped and had to be freed from the vehicle by mechanical means. Both Santiz and Watson were flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with what are described as serious injuries. Jeon and two child passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Regional Health Services of Howard County Hospital.

This collision remains under investigation and charges are pending.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Fire Department, Elma Fire Department, Howard County Ambulance, Howard County First Responders, Howard County Emergency Management, and Cresco Towing and Recovery all assisted with this crash.