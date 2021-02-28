Two sentenced for violent burglary in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two people have now been sentenced for a violent burglary in North Iowa.

Jennifer Christine Hansen, 51 of Mason City, and Jared Michael Kropf, 31 of Mason City, were both accused of illegally entering a Mason City home on May 18, 2020, and attacking someone inside. Authorities say Kropf stabbed and slashed the victim with a knife and Hansen kicked the victim in the head.



Jared Kropf Jared Kropf

Hansen pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of simple assault and was ordered to pay a $315 fine and serve 10 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Kropf pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. That will be served at the same time as another 10 year prison term for Kropf pleading guilty to willful injury causing serious injury for a September 26, 2020, beating of a man in the 1200 block of N. Washington Avenue in Mason City.