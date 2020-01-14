Clear
Two sent to hospital after crash north of Thornton

Sheriff's Office says one driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 12:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

THORNTON, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 7:30 am at the intersection of 150th Street and Grouse Avenue. Jennifer Klein, 45 of Thornton, was driving west and Amy Fisher, 44 of Clear Lake, was driving south.

The Sheriff’s Office says Klein failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with Fisher. Both drivers were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. The Sheriff’s Office says both Klein and Fisher were wearing their seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation. Thornton/Meservey EMTs, the Thornton Fire Department, and Mason City Fire Medics assisted with this accident.

