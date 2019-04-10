Clear
Travel not advised in Mower County; 2 semis involved in crash on Highway 218 as conditions worsen

KIMT photo

Two semis were involved in a crash Wednesday morning as conditions deteriorated across the viewing area.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:33 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 11:03 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, non-emergency travel is not advised in Mower County. Authorities say visibility is down to an eighth of a mile.

Earlier in the morning, semis were involved in a crash Wednesday morning as conditions deteriorated across the viewing area.

The two-semi accident happened around 10 a.m. at Highway 218 and 20th Dr. SE. just southeast of Austin.
One semi was overturned and another was in the ditch. There is no word yet on injuries.

A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
