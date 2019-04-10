Travel not advised in Mower County; 2 semis involved in crash on Highway 218 as conditions worsen

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, non-emergency travel is not advised in Mower County. Authorities say visibility is down to an eighth of a mile.

Earlier in the morning, semis were involved in a crash Wednesday morning as conditions deteriorated across the viewing area.

The two-semi accident happened around 10 a.m. at Highway 218 and 20th Dr. SE. just southeast of Austin.

One semi was overturned and another was in the ditch. There is no word yet on injuries.

