Two rollover crashes Friday night in Worth County

No one was injured.

Posted: Dec. 15, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – No one is injured after two separate rollover accidents Friday night in Worth County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the first happened around 9:09 pm near the intersection of 355th Street and Fir Avenue near Hanlontown. The driver apparently lost control after hitting an ice patch. Neither the driver nor a passenger was hurt. The Iowa State Patrol, Hanlontown and Fertile fire departments, and Forest City Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The second rollover happened around 9:21 pm Friday near the intersection of 370th Street and Partridge Avenue. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says another driver lost control on an ice patch on the gravel road and, again, neither the driver nor a passenger was injured. The Iowa State patrol, Manly police and fire, and Mason City Ambulance assisted at this scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is encouraging drivers to slow down on gravel roads, which can become snow-packed and icy and cause vehicles to lose traction.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
