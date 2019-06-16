Two roads closed Monday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two stretches of road will be closed in Mason City on Monday.

2nd Street NE between North Federal Avenue and North Delaware Avenue will be closed for about two days, weather permitting, for placement of underground utilities. South Pierce Avenue between 4th Street SW and 6th Street SW will be shut down for around three days, weather permitting, as concrete is replaced for a gas main project.

The City Engineering Department is asking drivers to avoid both areas and use alternate routes.

