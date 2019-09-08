Clear

Two road construction projects set to start Monday in Olmsted County

Traffic delays are expected.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 7:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Construction work is scheduled to begin Monday on two roads in Olmsted County, weather permitting.

Concrete rehabilitation work will be done on West Circle Drive between 12th Street SW (US 14 East) and the US 52 ramps at 55th Street NW. This $1.85 million project includes repairs, concrete surface grinding and shoulder work.

There will be one-lane closures of approximately two miles in both direction while work in going on, with traffic being diverted to the other lane. Work is expected to be finished by November 1.

Construction work is also beginning on County Road 110 from 170th Avenue SE to 180th Avenue SE. All traffic will be shut down while an old bridge is replaced with a box culvert. No signed detour will be in place.

This $150,000 project is expected to conclude by the end of September.

