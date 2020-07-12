MASON CITY, Iowa – Two road closures start Monday in Mason City. One will last months while the other will be in place only days.

The Mason City Engineering Department says the 12th Street NW reconstruction project is getting underway and will start with shutting off traffic between Federal and Madison avenues. The street will be closed for several months as contractors remove existing pavement, install a new storm sewer system, upgrade city utilities, and put in new pavement.

An official detour will be in place with signs indicating where traffic should flow. Drivers are asked to plan for additional time to get around the construction.

A Mason City utility crew will also be closing East State Street on Monday between Georgia and Connecticut avenues. Traffic is expected to be shut down until Friday for utility work in the area.