Two rescued when canoe overturns in Mississippi River

Happened Friday afternoon near Lake City, MN.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 9:18 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Two people are rescued after a canoe overturns on Lake Pepin Friday afternoon.

Captain Larry Nielson of the “Pearl of the Lake” excursion boat says they were on a sightseeing trip when they noticed a pair of canoes struggling against the wind and waves around 2 pm. Captain Nielson says when one of the canoes rolled and dumped its two occupants into the water, he and his crew rescued them.

Captain Nielson says the two canoeists from Lake City were safely returned to the dock but conditions were too rough to retrieve the canoe. It was last seen in the main channel of the Mississippi River around mile marker 775.

